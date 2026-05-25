Monday, May 25, 2026 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 19.65% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.49% to Rs 133.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 1007.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales248.85239.88 4 1007.19883.01 14 OPM %18.1815.17 -18.5716.56 - PBDT50.7840.45 26 197.97154.59 28 PBT47.3237.04 28 184.51141.96 30 NP35.9330.03 20 133.27108.80 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NILE consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the March 2026 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Western India Plywoods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Western India Plywoods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MFL India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 10.39% in the March 2026 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 10.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance