Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 19.65% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.49% to Rs 133.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 1007.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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