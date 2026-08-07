Saksoft slips after Q1 PAT declines 18.5% QoQ
Saksoft fell 6.64% to Rs 163.90 after reporting lower earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 9.4% YoY and 18.5% QoQ to Rs 29.29 crore in Q1 FY27.
Net sales declined 0.2% YoY and remained largely flat sequentially at Rs 248.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.58 crore in Q1 FY27, down 1.1% YoY and 10.0% QoQ.
On the cost front, total expenses declined 0.7% YoY and 0.5% QoQ to Rs 207.80 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 127.79 crore. Support/third-party charges declined 7.1% YoY to Rs 63.14 crore. Finance costs declined 54.5% YoY to Rs 1.26 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses declined 0.2% YoY to Rs 3.32 crore.
Segment-wise, the BFS business reported revenue of Rs 73.48 crore, down 5.0% YoY and 0.5% QoQ. Logistics revenue increased 16.9% YoY and 7.6% QoQ to Rs 39.83 crore. Emerging Verticals revenue declined 5.3% YoY and 3.1% QoQ to Rs 111.78 crore. Commerce revenue grew 20.1% YoY and 4.4% QoQ to Rs 23.54 crore.
Saksoft is a global AI-led digital engineering and enterprise modernisation company that helps enterprises design, build, modernise and manage intelligent digital solutions and scalable platforms. The company combines AI-driven engineering, platform modernisation and intelligent operations to improve efficiency, accelerate digital transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:16 PM IST