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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 301.92 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars rose 16.73% to Rs 86.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 301.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.82% to Rs 28.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 898.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 928.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales301.92321.83 -6 898.97928.54 -3 OPM %23.1019.45 -9.809.30 - PBDT126.7285.58 48 76.0941.95 81 PBT117.3176.34 54 38.114.85 686 NP86.5074.10 17 28.1379.97 -65

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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