Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 301.92 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars rose 16.73% to Rs 86.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 301.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.82% to Rs 28.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 898.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 928.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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