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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2026 quarter

SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 88.79 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive declined 1.06% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 88.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.96% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 384.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.7988.11 1 384.44377.76 2 OPM %2.182.35 -2.853.37 - PBDT2.542.57 -1 10.7812.15 -11 PBT1.461.46 0 6.477.87 -18 NP0.930.94 -1 4.265.39 -21

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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