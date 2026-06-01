Monday, June 01, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salasar Techno Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Salasar Techno Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 444.65 crore

Net Loss of Salasar Techno Engineering reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 444.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.84% to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1502.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1447.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales444.65483.31 -8 1502.771447.43 4 OPM %3.155.68 -7.477.78 - PBDT3.2716.24 -80 65.8567.98 -3 PBT-2.9411.51 PL 40.2848.56 -17 NP-12.49-5.30 -136 17.2219.10 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table