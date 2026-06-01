Salguti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 27.53 crore

Net loss of Salguti Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 27.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 108.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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