Salguti Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 31.11 crore

Net profit of Salguti Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.1122.5813.443.633.410.19-0.050.030.020.03

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