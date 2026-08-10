Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 498.02 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 53.47% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 498.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 441.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.498.02441.126.299.4719.6730.4212.6924.268.0417.28

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