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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 498.02 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 53.47% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 498.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 441.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales498.02441.12 13 OPM %6.299.47 -PBDT19.6730.42 -35 PBT12.6924.26 -48 NP8.0417.28 -53

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST