Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 0.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.19% to Rs 474.14 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 0.98% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.19% to Rs 474.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.13% to Rs 52.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 1758.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1418.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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