Salzer Electronics drops after Q4 PAT slumps 17% QoQ to Rs 10.26 cr

Salzer Electronics declined 5.50% to Rs 666.20 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 17.12% to Rs 10.26 crore despite 11.77% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 474.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1% while net sales jumped 26.2% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 17.9% YoY to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The companys year-on-year revenue growth was mainly driven by higher demand for Industrial switchgear, wires and Cable and Building products division businesses mainly due to high demand products like three phase transformers, wire harness, relays and new product like contactors etc.

EBITDA (excluding other income) was Rs 31.26 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 7.25% as against Rs 29.15 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA Margin for the quarter stood at 6.59%. Higher input costs and initial scaling up expenses exerted pressure on margins.

The Industrial Switchgear business recorded a 14.91% year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 and accounted for 51.26% of the companys total revenue during the quarter.

The Wires & Cables segment contributed 42.80% to total revenue and posted a strong 42.03% YoY growth in Q4 FY26. Building Electrical Products division grew 36.04% YoY in Q4 FY26. This division contributed 5.94% to the total revenue in this quarter.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 4.13% to Rs 52.94 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 50.84 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 23.98% to Rs 1,758.37 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,418.32 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed a record date as August 28, 2026, Friday, for the purpose of dividend payment.

Salzer Electronics offers total and customized electrical solutions in switchgears, wires & cables, and energy management business The company has a wide distribution network locally and globally, exporting to many countries.

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