Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 71.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.44% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries declined 71.60% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.44% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.712.2746.0944.931.942.801.342.290.461.62

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