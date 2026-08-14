Sambandam Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 26.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 59.98 crore

Net profit of Sambandam Spinning Mills declined 26.92% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 59.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.9863.918.628.262.412.540.500.330.380.52

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