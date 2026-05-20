Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 12.51 crore

Net profit of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 43.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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