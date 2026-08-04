Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.07% to Rs 732.17 croreNet profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 66.87% to Rs 56.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 732.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales732.17558.63 31 OPM %13.0013.01 -PBDT89.3457.66 55 PBT76.8645.67 68 NP56.5233.87 67
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST