Sambhv Steel Tubes gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 15 July'26

Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 1.14% to Rs 120 after the company said its board will meet on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, to consider a proposal to raise funds.

The board will, inter alia, consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares, fully convertible equity warrants, convertible instruments, or any other eligible securities, either individually or in combination, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

Sambhv Steel Tubes is one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow sections) in India. The company is one of only two manufacturers in the country producing ERW steel pipes and tubes, including hollow sections, using narrow-width hot-rolled (HR) coils.

The company reported a 221.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.31 crore on a 38.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 685.31 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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