Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 305.21 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 5.61% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 305.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 272.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.305.21272.2132.1833.2563.6254.9732.7325.9018.2517.28

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