Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 305.21 croreNet profit of Samhi Hotels rose 5.61% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 305.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 272.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales305.21272.21 12 OPM %32.1833.25 -PBDT63.6254.97 16 PBT32.7325.90 26 NP18.2517.28 6
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST