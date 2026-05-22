Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 671.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 344.86 croreNet profit of Samhi Hotels rose 671.03% to Rs 353.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 344.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 488.29% to Rs 502.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1247.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales344.86318.81 8 1247.801120.54 11 OPM %32.3638.11 -34.5736.33 - PBDT82.8870.96 17 291.64202.86 44 PBT44.7342.00 7 164.9887.17 89 NP353.6745.87 671 502.9985.50 488
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST