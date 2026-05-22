Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 671.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 344.86 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 671.03% to Rs 353.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 344.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 488.29% to Rs 502.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1247.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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