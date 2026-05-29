Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 83.97 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 83.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.25% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 285.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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