Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Sammaan Capital's long-term [International] credit rating to BB-' with Stable Outlook.

The rating upgrade reflects the continued strengthening of the Company's credit profile following the strategic investment by International Holding Company PJSC (IHC). S&P expects an improvement in business profile, enhanced funding access, continued strong capitalization, and increase in profitability.

With CRISIL having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to CRISIL AA+/Stable' on April 9, 2026, CARE Ratings having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to CARE AA+; Stable' on May 12, 2026, and ICRA having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to [ICRA]AA+/Stable' on May 20, 2026, all the major rating agencies covering the Company have now upgraded their ratings following IHC's investment in the Company on March 31, 2026.

The successive rating upgrades have already translated into improved market confidence and a meaningful reduction in the Company's incremental borrowing costs. Enhanced funding access and a lower cost of funds will strengthen the Company's competitive position, support higher disbursements and accelerate execution of its growth strategy.

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