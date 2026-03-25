Sammaan Capital spurts after RBI clears proposed investment deal

Sammaan Capital surged 11.13% to Rs 153.15 after the Reserve Bank of India approved the proposed investment by Avenir Investment RSC, marking a key step towards a change in control of the company.

The approval allows the investor, owned by International Holding Company PJSC, to proceed with an investment of approximately Rs 8,850 crore through a preferential issue. Upon completion, Avenir Investment is expected to hold around 41.23% stake in the company, which could rise to 63.36% following an open offer, subject to full subscription.

The central bank has also granted a waiver for the public notice period and approved the indirect change of control of Sammaan Finserve, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The transaction now awaits final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, with both the company and the investor engaging with the regulator for an early clearance. Once completed, the deal is expected to significantly alter the ownership structure of Sammaan Capital, strengthening its capital base and growth outlook.

Sammaan Capital (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance) is engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business.

On a consolidated basis, Sammaan Capital's net profit rose 3.85% to Rs 314.08 crore while total income increased 6.87% to Rs 2,157.87 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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