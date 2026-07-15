Sammaan Capital to consider proposal for buyback of USD denominated bonds
On or after 20 July 2026Sammaan Capital announced that a meeting of the Securities Issuance and Investment Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on or after 20 July 2026, inter alia, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the proposal for buyback of the USD denominated bonds, subject to applicable laws, regulatory approvals, market conditions and terms of the respective issue documents.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:51 AM IST