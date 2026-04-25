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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India declined 77.98% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.35% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.28% to Rs 142.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.7532.38 20 142.6497.51 46 OPM %8.8012.75 -10.833.76 - PBDT3.214.00 -20 15.012.98 404 PBT1.602.59 -38 9.06-2.73 LP NP1.205.45 -78 6.783.98 70

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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