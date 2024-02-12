Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 91.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 33.58 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings declined 91.13% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.5839.62 -15 OPM %6.289.62 -PBDT1.182.67 -56 PBT0.261.83 -86 NP0.111.24 -91
