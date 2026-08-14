Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 48.16 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 18.10% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.1650.578.858.482.902.571.701.411.241.05

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