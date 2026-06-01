Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 42.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.44% to Rs 50.82 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 42.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.44% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.92% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 202.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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