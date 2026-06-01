Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 71.77 croreNet Loss of Samrat Pharmachem reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 71.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 289.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.7771.20 1 289.72285.86 1 OPM %-1.730.18 --0.743.58 - PBDT-1.69-0.20 -745 -2.2610.53 PL PBT-1.88-0.36 -422 -2.989.88 PL NP-2.04-0.40 -410 -3.317.11 PL
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST