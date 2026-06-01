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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samtel (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Samtel (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Samtel (India) reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.01 700 0.080.01 700 OPM %-87.50-400.00 --837.50-1900.00 - PBDT0.05-0.02 LP -0.46-0.10 -360 PBT0.05-0.02 LP -0.46-0.10 -360 NP0.57-0.02 LP 0.06-0.10 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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