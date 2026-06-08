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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson commissions its maiden captive solar project in Uttar Pradesh

Samvardhana Motherson commissions its maiden captive solar project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International, through its energy business company, Motherson New Energy (MNEL), has commissioned its first ground-mounted captive solar power project in Uttar Pradesh via its subsidiary Onega Solar. Located in Mahoba, the 15 MWp solar facility will supply clean, renewable energy to multiple Motherson manufacturing plants across the state, marking a significant milestone in the Groups clean energy transition strategy.

Developed as a group captive renewable energy project, the solar plant is expected to generate approximately ~23.4 GWh of renewable electricity annually, reducing ~17000 MT of COemissions each year. The Project will help reduce the carbon footprint of Mothersons manufacturing operations while improving long-term energy cost visibility, operational resilience, and access to reliable clean power.

 

The project represents an important step in Mothersons strategy to integrate renewable energy across its global manufacturing footprint while strengthening long-term sustainability and energy security. The project has been developed in partnership with ib vogt, a leading international renewable energy development company, which supported the project during the development phase through land acquisition and regulatory approvals, followed by technical designing, and EPC execution.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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