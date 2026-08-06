Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 101.64% to Rs 1032.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29942.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34912.4029942.838.878.212891.102238.051532.891008.331032.05511.84

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