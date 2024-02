Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 25456.62 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 19.39% to Rs 541.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 453.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 25456.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20006.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25456.6220006.809.318.011868.141533.94851.76718.90541.96453.93