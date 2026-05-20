Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 34018.75 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 42.52% to Rs 1497.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1050.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 34018.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.49% to Rs 3859.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3803.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 125022.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112540.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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