Samvardhana Motherson International incorporates subsidiary in Netherlands

Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Samvardhanan Motherson Adsys Tech Holland Holding B.V. (SMAST BV) on 04 August 2026.

SMAST BV has been incorporated as an aerospace business entity and will hold the international businesses of the aerospace vertical of Motherson Group.