Samvardhana Motherson International incorporates subsidiary in Netherlands
Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Samvardhanan Motherson Adsys Tech Holland Holding B.V. (SMAST BV) on 04 August 2026.
SMAST BV has been incorporated as an aerospace business entity and will hold the international businesses of the aerospace vertical of Motherson Group.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST