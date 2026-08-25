Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.16, down 2.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 14.26% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.16, down 2.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24129.6. The Sensex is at 77163.89, down 0.27%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 10.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29101.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.25, down 1.46% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd jumped 77.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 14.26% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 98.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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