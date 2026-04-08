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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gains for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.22, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 29.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.22, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 0.2% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 303.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 226.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.88, up 9.1% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 56.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% jump in NIFTY and a 29.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 58.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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