Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 1.9%, up for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.62, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% fall in NIFTY and a 21.66% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.62, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24582.1. The Sensex is at 78714.16, up 0.79%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 5.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28744.15, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 153.97, up 1.56% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 56.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% fall in NIFTY and a 21.66% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 88.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News