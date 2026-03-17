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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Surges 1.33%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Surges 1.33%

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost 12.61% over last one month compared to 12.37% fall in BSE Auto index and 8.23% drop in the SENSEX

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained 1.33% today to trade at Rs 114.7. The BSE Auto index is up 0.56% to quote at 54846.8. The index is down 12.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bosch Ltd increased 1.32% and Tube Investments of India Ltd added 0.37% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 17.65 % over last one year compared to the 2.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost 12.61% over last one month compared to 12.37% fall in BSE Auto index and 8.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14660 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 136.1 on 27 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 71.53 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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