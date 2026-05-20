Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 1,497 crore

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 46.24% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,497.14 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,023.70 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.23% YoY to Rs 34,309.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,989.42 crore in Q4 FY26, up 30.13% from Rs 1,526.60 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 1.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,859.97 crore, while revenue from operations grew 10.94% year-on-year to Rs 1,26,103.67 crore.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson, said, FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market. We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers. The improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of USD 96 billion reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation. We are progressing confidently towards Vision 2030 while navigating unforeseen challenges and pursuing long-term opportunities. We remain proud of our proven executional and D.E.M.A.L. capabilities and thankful to our customers for their trust and to our teams who are making this possible.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 30 July 2026. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 0.35 per equity share already paid for FY26, taking the total dividend for the financial year to Rs 0.60 per equity share, compared with Rs 0.57 per share paid in FY25.

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) is a global design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly specialist. The company was established in 1986. The company is focused, dynamic, and progressive, providing customers with innovative and value-added products, services, and solutions. With a diverse global customer base that includes nearly all leading automobile manufacturers worldwide, the company supports its customers from over 425 facilities across 47 countries on five continents.

The counter added 132.30% to Rs 132.30 on the BSE.

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