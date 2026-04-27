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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International to indirectly hold 100% stake in Vacuform

Samvardhana Motherson International to indirectly hold 100% stake in Vacuform

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting held on 27 April 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved acquisition through its 100% step down subsidiary namely MSSL Global RSA Module Engineering (MSSL RSA) of 49% of equity share capital of Vacuform 2000 Proprietary (Vacuform) from the initial promoters of Vacuform, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent.

Post completion of afore-mentioned acquisition, SAMIL will hold 100% of equity share capital of Vacuform via its wholly owned subsidiaries namely MSSL RSA and Motherson Global Investments B.V., Netherland in the ratio of 49% and 51%, respectively. Thereafter, Vacuform will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL.

 

Vacuform is inter-alia engaged into the business of manufacturing of Vacuum forming and Blow Moulded parts for automotive customers and has presence in South Africa.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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