Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.43% to Rs 24.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 38.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Samyak International rose 36.08% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.43% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.