Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 50.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.68% to Rs 1169.18 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 50.58% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 1169.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.79% to Rs 77.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 3811.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2998.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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