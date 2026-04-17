Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sanathnagar Enterprises declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News