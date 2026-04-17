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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sanathnagar Enterprises declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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