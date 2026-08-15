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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Sales rise 340.00% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net Loss of Sanblue Corporation reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 340.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.540.35 340 OPM %-3.90-25.71 -PBDT-0.05-0.07 29 PBT-0.05-0.07 29 NP-0.05-0.07 29

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:27 AM IST