Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.06% to Rs 23.81 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans declined 78.26% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.8125.62 -7 OPM %3.283.16 -PBDT1.401.34 4 PBT0.380.37 3 NP0.150.69 -78
