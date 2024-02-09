Sensex (    %)
                        
Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 889.52 crore
Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 28.20% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 889.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 722.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales889.52722.56 23 OPM %9.969.05 -PBDT78.3858.16 35 PBT38.6727.08 43 NP25.2319.68 28
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

