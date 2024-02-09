Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 889.52 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 28.20% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 889.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 722.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.889.52722.569.969.0578.3858.1638.6727.0825.2319.68