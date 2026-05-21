Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 49.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 1306.99 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 49.78% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 1306.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.26% to Rs 198.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 4852.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3884.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1306.991014.08 29 4852.093884.50 25 OPM %9.8710.24 -9.029.87 - PBDT129.0597.16 33 451.89352.87 28 PBT79.0153.23 48 258.53182.27 42 NP63.8242.61 50 198.66141.64 40
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST