Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 36.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 1374.78 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 36.28% to Rs 227.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 1374.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1135.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1374.781135.3824.9926.36332.12260.52281.07209.36227.09166.63

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