Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 50.94% to Rs 235.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1321.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.66% to Rs 656.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 5088.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3135.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1511.391321.27 14 5088.423135.06 62 OPM %25.5723.91 -23.7625.03 - PBDT350.64258.44 36 1071.58744.90 44 PBT296.89204.46 45 859.76624.14 38 NP235.78156.21 51 656.64470.17 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST