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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 21.56% to Rs 36.72 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 113.95% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.56% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.25% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 179.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.7246.81 -22 179.34180.27 -1 OPM %5.963.23 -3.724.34 - PBDT1.881.13 66 5.335.93 -10 PBT1.330.64 108 3.324.01 -17 NP0.920.43 114 2.372.83 -16

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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