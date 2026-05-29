Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.56% to Rs 36.72 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 113.95% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.56% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.25% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 179.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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