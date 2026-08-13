Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 235.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 55.91 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 235.00% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 55.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.9147.578.354.164.311.573.721.092.680.80

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