Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 132.39% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 103.27% to Rs 14.94 croreNet profit of Sangam Finserv rose 132.39% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.947.35 103 OPM %89.2284.49 -PBDT12.135.51 120 PBT12.115.48 121 NP9.904.26 132
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST