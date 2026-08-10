Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 132.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 103.27% to Rs 14.94 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv rose 132.39% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.947.3589.2284.4912.135.5112.115.489.904.26

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